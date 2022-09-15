As the water level in the Indus River dropped, it was reported on Thursday that the floodwater in the Dadu and Jamshoro districts had begun to recede.

In all of Jamshoro district’s union councils that had been submerged by the rise in Manchhar Lake’s water level last week, the water level had dropped by about three feet.

According to a representative of the irrigation department, the water level at Kotri ranged from 437,292 cusecs to 413,877 cusecs, between 155,948 cusecs and 153,810 cusecs at Sukkur, and between 168,026 cusecs and 153,656 cusecs at Guddu Barrage.

Manchhar Lake’s current elevation is 121.65 feet after a decline in water level.

An official acknowledged the dropping water levels and predicted that things will improve soon. Even the water level at the primary Indus Highway will drop, he declared.

The Main Narra Valley (MNV) Drain, which transports flood water from Kamber Shahdadkot and Dadu districts and releases it into Manchhar Lake, has also experienced a decrease in water level, according to the officials. In MNV, the water level has dropped by about three feet.

There is just one exit for residents to leave the city as floodwaters have engulfed the Dadu area.

In flood-devastated areas, waterborne diseases have emerged as more and more impacted people report diarrhea, malaria, skin, and severe respiratory illnesses.

Floods have made water-borne diseases like dengue and cholera more dangerous, according to Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman. Numerous patients are reporting daily to government and private hospitals in Karachi, indicating a dengue outbreak.

The number of dengue cases this year is 50% more than it was last year. With 584,246 individuals living in camps around the nation, the health situation could cause chaos if left unattended.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, removing the water could take three to six hours.