The amended hours for all of the province’s educational institutions during the holy month of Ramadan were made public by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Monday.

Now, from Monday through Thursday and on Saturday, all public and private schools in Sindh will begin at 7:30am and go until 12pm (noon).

The school day will be from 7:30 am to 11 am on Friday.

Office timings

The federal government also announced on Monday the hours that public offices will be open throughout the holy month.

The Establishment Division announced that the federal government’s public offices would be open from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Thursday.

Also, the administrative offices of the federal government will be open on Fridays from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

First Ramadan expected on March 23

The crescent for Ramadan 2023 is expected to be seen on the evening of March 22 according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) (Wednesday).

This information was updated by the Met department’s Climate Data Processing Center. This suggests that March 23 in Pakistan will most likely be the first day of Ramadan.