KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 310 new infections of novel coronavirus have surfaced in the province in last 24 hours.In a statement released on Sunday, the chief minister said that Sindh health department conducted 9,019 tests of novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of which 310 tested positive for the disease. Among overall 310 new infections in the province, 225 were reported in Karachi.

The novel coronavirus has claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, surging the death toll to 6,736.According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 832 fresh infections surfaced when 28,724 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 327,895.Overall 310,491 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of active cases of the pandemic has jumped to 10,668 in the country. Overall 562 patients currently under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition. A total of 4,264,053 tests have been conducted so far. Sindh has reported 143,526 cases, Punjab 102,677, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,015, Balochistan 15,801, Islamabad 18,921, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,788, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,167 cases so far. NNI