The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, seeking arguments over the postponement of Sindh local government elections, according to The News.

The court was hearing a case involving constituency delimitation and non-compliance with Supreme Court (SC) directives.

The MQM-petition P’s was heard by a division bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Amjad Ali Saito.