KARACHI: In order to facilitate elderly citizens and homebound people, the Sindh government has launched free COVID-19 home vaccination service.

According to the Sindh health department secretary, the service is currently available for Karachi and Hyderabad people.

The mobile helplines for at-home vaccination are 9123 and 1025. Those calling from a landline phone can dial 021-111-119-123.

The spokesperson said that people will have to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The vaccines being administered are the Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) shots.

In another development reported today, the Government of Sindh, in a bid to increase pace of immunization drive, will start providing coronavirus vaccine to private hospitals of the province from today.The decision was taken in a high level meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.