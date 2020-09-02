Sindh govt’s performance questionable: SK Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Performance of Sindh government is questionable and despite being in power for decades Pakistan Peoples Party could not redress grievances of residents of Sindh province.

This was stated by Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi in renowned talk show of Roze News ‘Sachi Baat’ on Tuesday, he said that after 18th amendment most of the powers were shifted back to provinces and now it is up to provincial governments to provide relief to masses. He was of the view that if provincial governments are unable to deliver than there is no harm to initiate debate on 18th amendment of the constitution.

While talking about former Prime Minister of Pakistan, S K Niazi said that he believes Nawaz Sharif would not be coming back to Pakistan in near future. He said that Maryam Nawaz is being given warm welcome by people.

Renowned lawyer Ali Zafar while talking in the show said that most of the powers including providing educational and healthcare facilities were shifted to the provinces after 18th amendment, but he thinks education and healthcare facilities should remain with federal government. He said that it is need of time to initiate debate on 18th amendment of the constitution once again. He said that at the end of the Parliamentarians have to decide to initiate debate on 18th amendment. Answering a question he said that Pakistan armed forces always play pivotal role in handling all the crises of country.