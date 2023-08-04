Tanzila Umi Habiba, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Information Science & Technology, recently paid a visit to the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) located in the Clifton area of the port city.

The Call Center was initially established by the Legal Aid Society (LAS) in 2014 and later evolved into a successful public-private partnership in 2018 with the Government of Sindh through the Law Department. The provincial government, under the Legal Empowerment of People Program in Sindh (LEPPS), extends its support to SLACC, which offers high-quality, free-of-cost legal advice to citizens all over the country, with services provided by high-court registered lawyers under the supervision of former Supreme Court Justice Khilji Arif Hussain.

During her visit, MPA Habiba was warmly welcomed by LAS Chief Executive Officer Haya Emaan Zahid, and they engaged in a comprehensive discussion on matters of mutual interest. The meeting also included Khilji Arif, who informed the guest about the recent achievements of the call center. In the course of their conversation, LAS Senior Program Manager Rukhsana Parveen Khokhar introduced SLACC as the first-of-its-kind free legal helpline in Pakistan, boasting the resolution of over 200,000 legal queries since its inception in 2014.

Following the discussion, the MPA was given a tour of the call center, including a walkthrough of the processes involved and how the advocates at the center receive and address queries. Of particular interest to the CM Assistant were the research products produced by SLACC, which shed light on various legal and societal issues, such as the gap in laws concerning the maintenance of parents. Ms Tanzila also expressed appreciation for the center’s legal support across a range of issues. She emphasized that her visit underscored the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting legal empowerment and ensuring access to justice for all citizens. By acknowledging and supporting the vital work of SLACC, the government continues to strengthen its efforts in creating a more just and equitable society.

“The merging of the Call Center and the Chief Secretary’s complaint portal would empower marginalized communities and lead to quicker resolution of public service issues,” said Umi Habiba

As the event concluded, the SLACC team showed their gratitude by gifting a flower bouquet to the guest, while the LAS Chief offered souvenirs to commemorate the occasion.