KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that in view of the growing population of Karachi city, the solution of water supply problem and sewerage issues is the topmost priority of Sindh Local Government Department, for which all resources are being utilised.

These views were expressed by Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah while talking to the news reporters on the occasion of a program organized to provide 28 suction and jetting machines to the Water and Sewerage Board.

The Sindh Local Government Secretary said that under the KWSSIP project launched by the Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank, 14 suction and 14 jetting machines have been handed over to the Water and Sewerage Board today which have been manufactured using state-of-the-art European technology.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that each suction and jetting machines is 90 meters long, equipped with Euro 2 engine which is capable of opening even the worst sewerage blockage.

Najam also told that the pumps which are installed in provided machines are imported from Italy and the automatic machines have a storage capacity of 7000 litres with a tracker installed in each suction and jetting machine.

Replying to a question, Najam Ahmad Shah said that Sindh Local Government Department is working in advance on long term projects in view of the growing needs of the city and the worthy guidance of Chief Minister and Minister Local Government is with him all the time.

Later, Secretary Local Government and Administrator Karachi inspected the suction and jetting machines and also reviewed the demo performance.