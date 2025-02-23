LONDON: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced a Rs10 million reward for the Pakistani cricket team if they defeat India in the Champions Trophy.In a video statement, the governor expressed his excitement, saying, “I am in London, but my heart and mind are focused on the Pakistan-India clash in Dubai.” He expressed confidence in the national team’s performance and hoped they would make the nation proud.

Governor Tessori emphasised that win or lose, sportsmanship matters, but if Pakistan secures victory against India, he will personally reward the team with PKR 10 million.He concluded by saying, “The entire nation, including myself, is praying for victory. The players should give their best—InshaAllah, we will win!”