Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori announced to give plots to the families of those who died in dumper accidents.

While holding a press conference, Kamran Tesori said that he will give one plot each to the families of those who died in dumper accidents in Karachi. The Sindh Governor said that there will be a daily draw for the plot, the builders will hand over the file to the families on the same day.

The Sindh Governor said that the fasting month program at the Governor House has been named Ittehad Ramadan, Ittehad Ramadan is a message of unity and solidarity.

The Sindh Governor said that the new generation is addicted to drugs, parents should keep a close eye on their children, there are more than 32 types of drugs, medical tests should be conducted on school teachers.

He said that he is going to set up a cell against mischief in the Governor House, now no one will blackmail anyone, I can make the public aware. I received an email to kill myself, I received threats to kill in the style of Imran Farooq, I completed my visit to London despite the threats to kill.

He said that I will write a letter to the provincial interior minister regarding private guards, a policy should be formulated to have private security guards, stop joking with this city, an army of private security guards stands guard outside homes.

Kamran Tesori said that the Mustafa Amir case should be solved properly, the accused involved in the Mustafa Amir case should be brought to justice.