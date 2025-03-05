Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government has started distributing Solar Home Systems (SHS) among 200,000 low-income households and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed to purchase another 300,000 solar units so that they can be distributed among low-income households.

He said this while distributing Solar Home Systems (SHS) among low-income households at a banquet hall near KPT Interchange, DHA Phase-I organized by Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP). At the event, the Sindh Chief Minister mentioned the obstacles faced by the Sindh government in promoting renewable energy and developing the Thar Coal Project.

He said that when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) launched the solar energy project, restrictions were imposed on renewable sources like wind and solar energy, which hampered Sindh’s efforts in sustainable energy solutions. Despite this, the Sindh government decided to set up imported coal power plants to meet the province’s energy needs.

Highlighting Sindh’s initial steps towards solar energy, Murad Ali Shah said that in 2014, the government solarized 600 schools in Nangarparkar and launched two 25 MW solar power schemes in Sukkur. The Sindh Chief Minister expressed regret that despite these efforts, the federal government refused to approve additional power generation, claiming that Pakistan already had enough power.

The Sindh Chief Minister questioned that if this was true, then why was the entire Sindh, including Karachi, suffering from load shedding? He stressed that the problem was not of surplus power but of the federal government’s failure to generate power. Murad Ali Shah said that to address these challenges, the Sindh government is looking for new sources of green energy, but the federal government has given priority to imported coal-based power plants, a clear example of which is Sahiwal.

He added that there was a time when the federation rejected Thar coal as unsuitable for power generation, which created further obstacles in Sindh’s energy projects. The Sindh Chief Minister said that in 2013-14, the then Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had approved the Thar Coal Project, but due to the lack of federal guarantee, it was difficult to obtain loans for its implementation. He added that even after the 2016 project agreement, doubts remained about the feasibility of Thar Coal.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the credit for all these efforts goes to Mr. President Asif Ali Zardari, who played a key role in bringing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Thar for the inauguration of the project and ensured cooperation at the federal level. Despite financial difficulties in 2015, the Sindh government worked tirelessly to obtain loans on strict terms.

Murad Ali Shah said that he warned us that if the project failed, he would deduct payments from Sindh’s NFC award, but we still continued working on the project. The Thar Coal project started yielding results in 2018 when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited the mining site. The first phase of Thar Coal, i.e. the 230 MW power plant, was inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while the final phase was inaugurated by former Interior Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that today, Thar coal is the cheapest source of electricity in Pakistan, which is a major milestone for Sindh’s energy sector. Murad Ali Shah said that those who once doubted the viability of Thar coal are now demanding an increase in it. Moreover, there is growing interest in using Thar coal for Pakistan’s cement industry as a substitute for expensive imported fuel.

He said that recognizing its utility, the Sindh government is now laying a dedicated railway line in collaboration with the federal government to transport Thar coal, which will further strengthen the province’s energy independence.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the 2022 floods have left their clear mark on the region. The Sindh Solar Project is an important step towards energy self-sufficiency, enabling families to improve their lives, better educate their children and flourish their businesses. We are building a more resilient and sustainable Sindh. Component III of the SSEP will provide highly subsidized SHS kits to eligible households at a nominal cost.

Each 6000 Vera Solar Kit includes a robust solar panel, 80W solar panel, smart power management and a charge control unit, a long-lasting battery, a 18AH lithium iron phosphate battery, efficient lighting (3 LED bulbs), essential connectivity (mobile charging facility, cooling comfort. 18 inch DC pedestal fan and secure installation (solar mounting frame).

The Sindh government is actively working with Chinese companies to develop wind-solar hybrid energy projects, including 350 MW and 75 MW projects, which were finalized during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China.

The Sindh Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to provide 300 units of free electricity to low-income families, which is a promise of the PPP manifesto and a major step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The Sindh government has committed to providing all The government plans to complete the distribution of 200,000 SHS kits. A target of 400 kits per district per week has been set. The timeline aims to help needy families as soon as possible.