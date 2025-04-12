Lahore: Punjab Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that the Sindh government should consider its obligations and find solutions to problems through dialogue.

While talking to the media on the occasion of the installation of electricity at Lahore Press Club F Block, Uzma Bukhari said that I have repeatedly said that they should sit down and solve the issues, I do not know what the problem of Sindh is, I will say the same thing again that they should sit down and talk. My half sentence hurts the Sindh government a lot, it should consider its obligations itself.

She said that the founder of PTI says that I want to talk, talk to me, but those they want to talk to do not want to talk to them. They are asking for NRO, they say that we do not want to negotiate but want to have discussions. Excuse me, May 9, where is the interest of the nation in this? Is the diamond corruption of the founder’s wife in the interest of the nation?

He said that they write letters to the IMF, the founder of PTI neither worked for the interest of the nation while in government nor is he doing so today. The interest of the nation is associated with the Muslim League (N), Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab are working day and night for the interest of the nation.

Uzma Bukhari said that Nawaz Sharif had solved the Balochistan issue politically, this issue will be solved again. Just as he foiled internal and external conspiracies before, he will foil them now. There are some politicians who reach to take the bodies of BLA. Those who hijacked the Jaffar Express are terrorists and politicians who will support terrorists are also not sincere with the country.

He further said that if names like Rambo are brought back to the theater, it will be a great success, those who are really associated with the theater, I hope they will strengthen my hands.