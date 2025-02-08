Sindh has achieved great success in promoting the agricultural sector and planning to deal with climate change.

The Sindh government has introduced “Climate Smart Technology” to deal with the effects of climate change in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has inaugurated the modern agricultural production “Climate Smart Technology” project.

The Agriculture Minister also inaugurated the MRL Laboratory to prevent the spread of Panama Welt disease in bananas, early cultivation of cotton, and testing pesticide residues in agricultural commodities.

Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Director General Research, Agricultural Scientist and other officers also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar said that it is hoped that the Research Wing will continue such successful projects in the future as well. Agriculture is suffering a lot due to climate change in the country.

He further said that smart technologies will save 25 to 30 percent of water for wheat irrigation and increase it by 10 to 15 percent.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar said that cultivation of low-water crops like mustard can prove to be a better alternative during drought, while early cultivation of cotton and establishment of a modern MRL laboratory to deal with the effects of climate change are also important developments.

He further said that the modern agricultural production Climate Smart Technologies project will increase the income of farmers and improve exports. Agricultural Research Institutes are committed to ensuring the implementation of these techniques in collaboration with farmers.

He said that we have made a policy related to cotton, rice, wheat and other crops to protect against climate change, while the research wing of the agriculture department is working to protect against climate change and promote the agricultural sector.