Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive; goes into isolation

KARACHI: In a shocking development, Sindh Education Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani revealed on Monday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The provincial minister shared a video message on Twitter, saying he had gotten his test done a day earlier which turned out to be positive. The minister further clarified that he cannot feel the symptoms being told regarding the virus and he feels healthy. Ghani said that he has decided to quarantine himself at his house for 14 days. “I am going in complete isolation,” he remarked. “I assure people that I will continue to fulfill all my responsibilities.” “The previous day I got myself tested for the coronavirus and the results came back positive,” he said. “However, I am not feeling any of the symptoms of the virus and feel completely fine.” The PPP leader said that he has gone into isolation due to the positive test. He advised the people to get themselves tested if they are showing any symptoms and remarked that people need to practice social distancing for their own safety and that of others around them. “If your health deteriorates further, please get yourselves checked by a doctor,” he said. “I consider it my responsibility to inform people so that those who came into contact with me can also quarantine and self-isolate themselves as I may have transmitted the infection to them,” the PPP lawmaker remarked.