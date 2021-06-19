KARACHI: Government of Sindh has decided to reopen primary schools in the province from June 21 as coronavirus cases dip in the country.

Sindh anti-coronavirus task force meeting, chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah, decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks as well as indoor gyms from June 28 in the province.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that implementation of coronavirus related SOPs is yielding result. He also announced that coronavirus vaccination centers will remain closed on Sunday due to shortage of the doses.

However, the Sindh government decided against the opening of marriage halls and cinemas in the province even as COVID-19 cases witness a decline in the province.

The sources in the provincial government said that the decision on opening marriage halls and swimming pools will be taken on June 28.

Moreover, the health experts in the task force meeting have also stressed the need to take measures aimed at stemming the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

The meeting was informed that corona cases in the province have decreased as diagnostic rate has come down to 3. 9 percent.

The meeting was informed that 1.5 million doses of SINOVAC vaccine will be received by Monday, seven hundred thousand doses of Casino vaccine and four hundred thousand doses of Pakvac by Wednesday and Sputnik vaccine will be received by the end of this month with which the shortage of vaccine will be overcome.

“We have a positivity ratio of 8.08 percent in Karachi, and 4.3 percent in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said adding that districts East and South of the metropolis are still reporting a higher number of cases.

He said that June 2021 saw deaths of 263 people related to COVID-19 and urged the people to follow SOPs as it could lead to further decline in cases and ease in restrictions.

Murad Ali Shah shared that they performed COVID tests on 42,532 in-bound passengers of which 95 of them turned out to be Covid positive.INP