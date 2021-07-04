KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has left for the USA on a private visit while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also dash to the United States on July 10.

According to sources, Chief Minister Shah headed to the USA on Sunday on a private visit. He flew by the Emirates Airline. He will stay in United States for a week. This is the second visit of Mr Shah in a span of just one month. He told the media persons about his visit during an inauguration ceremony of a road Sunday.

The sources further informed that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had also gone abroad. They said that Ms Pechuho would stay in the US and Britain for 29 days, adding that her visit was also of private nature. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also leave for America on July 10.

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Puppet rulers are worried about visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visit to USA.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib like dwarf spokesmen are also worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the United States without diplomatic immunity because pending cases in the courts of USA are his destiny.

Shazia Marri said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strong faith in the strength of the people of his country and it has been proved that the mandate of the PPP was stolen by creating obstacles during elections.

She uttered that it is also on record that those who stole the PPP mandate have been admitting that opponents of the PPP have been brought to power through rigging in elections. Drama of fake accounts has been flopped badly, she said and questioned that where are the 33 billion rupees received from these so-called fake accounts and so-called accountability has been remained the hobby of dictators & their followers.

The PPP leader said that they have been playing the drama of accountability to hide their incompetence. Shazia Marri further said Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and President Asif Ali Zardari have been avenged under the guise of accountability.