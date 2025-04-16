Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed to expedite the construction of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and submit a progress report on time, while the briefing informed that 12 percent of the work on the project, including the installation of electricity and water lines, has been completed.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to review the progress of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, where the Chief Minister directed that the construction work be expedited and regular progress reports be provided on all important aspects of the project.

The meeting was informed that the construction work in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is about 12 percent complete, and work on electricity, installation of 10 MGD water pipeline and gas infrastructure is almost complete.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the strategic importance of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and said that this project will play an important role in making Sindh an attractive destination for international investors.

He pointed out that following the ongoing tariff tensions between global economies, especially the US and China, many Chinese manufacturers are looking to relocate or expand their industries to low-cost areas.

He said that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is a priority project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will attract investments of $2-3 billion and create one hundred thousand direct and indirect employment opportunities, besides improving the socio-economic conditions in the area.

The Chief Minister said that Sindh should take full advantage of this opportunity to attract foreign industries, especially Chinese companies that are looking for a stable and business-friendly environment.

He directed the relevant departments to accelerate the process of infrastructure development and ensure facilities for investors as per international standards.