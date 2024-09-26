By: Kashif Shamim Siddiqui

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, announced a series of groundbreaking initiatives focused on the protection of women and children’s rights at the inaugural ceremony of UNICEF’s Aawaz II Program. The event took place today at a local hotel in Karachi, where he emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring child welfare through various legislative and social reforms.

During his address, Asif Haider Shah highlighted that the Sindh Government has enacted more than 22 laws aimed at protecting women and children. He further announced the removal of all fees for birth registration, making the process more accessible for families across the province.

He also revealed that homes for 2 million flood-affected people are under construction, with ownership rights being granted to women, ensuring their empowerment and security. Additionally, Shah announced that a new law safeguarding the rights of domestic workers is in the pipeline, which will improve their social standing.

Strict enforcement of the Child Marriage Law was another key priority he discussed, and he shared plans for the development of an “Inclusive City” spanning 75 acres in Karachi, designed to provide a model environment for persons with disabilities.

The Aawaz II Program, supported by €7.4 million in interventions, is focused on combating child marriages, gender-based violence, and child protection, while promoting the inclusion of girls and minority communities in digital birth registration processes.

The ceremony was attended by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, representatives from the British High Commission, and several other distinguished guests.