Late on Thursday, when the cold wave’s impact on the province lessened, Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) restored the customary 8:00 a.m. start time for educational institutions.

Rafia Javed, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS), announced in a circular that the notification regarding school hours that was published by this directorate on January 25 has been withdrawn because the severity of the winter and cold has decreased across the province.

The Sindh government changed the start times for all academic institutions from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. two weeks ago due to the chilly weather in the state.