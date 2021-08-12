KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned pillion riding in Karachi from August 13 to August 14, citing security issues on Independence Day.

A notification by the department attributed the ban on a request by Rangers authorities that there was threats of attacks on national day.

Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services are exempted from the ban.

Earlier, the Sindh government had banned pillion riding between Muharram 8 to 10 [August 17 to August 19].

It issued a notification on August 5 with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

No one can carry arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the police to ensure the implementation of the orders. People violating the directive will be punished.

Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments announced SOPs for processions in Muharram.