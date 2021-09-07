KARACHI: In a bid to increase vaccination rate in the province, Government of Sindh has banned entry of unvaccinated students over 17 years of age in educational institutions.

According to the notification issued by the government, the students will not be allowed to attend classes of even take exams.

Earlier on September 1, National Command and Operation Center announced to begin coronavirus vaccination of people aged 17 years.

Sindh is the worst hit province in the country in terms of cases as the provincial government struggles to control the stubborn forth wave of the virus.