Bollywood actress and model Gohar Khan also raised her voice in favor of Palestine against Israel.

The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has shocked not only Israel but the whole world with its devastating attacks on Israeli cities. Rocket attacks, shootings, and hostage-taking continued from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

These attacks killed more than 500 Israelis, injured more than 1,800, and took an unknown number of military and civilian hostages.

Major General Nimrod Aluni, who is in charge of operations against Palestinians, is among the Israeli citizens taken hostage by Hamas.

Other Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Kuwait, have condemned the tense situation in Israel and Palestine and put all the responsibility on Israel.

Now Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan has also drawn the world’s attention to this by releasing a message on social media in support of Palestine.

In a message on X, Gohar Khan drew the world’s attention to the atrocities inflicted on Palestine by Israel over the years and asked since when did the oppressor become the oppressor? It is now easier for the world, blinded by the long history of persecution, to see.

