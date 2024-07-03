There is no doubt that the recent budget is the most difficult budget, Senator Sarmad Ali

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

SK Niazi expressed regret over the death of former senator Hidayatullah in the bomb blast

SK Niazi’s prayer for the elevation of the deceased and Sabr Jameel’s prayer for the family members

Leader PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi”

Since 1990, two political systems have been in vogue, Senator Humayun Mohmand

Where did Pakistan stand before Tehreek-e-Insaaf came to power?

The parties in power continued to develop themselves, Pakistan did not develop, Humayun Mohmand

A very close group of PML-N has power plants, Senator Humayun Mohmand

In 2015-16, pension reforms were made to please certain constituencies, Humayun Mohmand.

PIA created Emirates Airline, why is that organization itself destroyed today, Senator Humayun Mohmand

Choice of words should be excellent during your conversation, Senator Humayun Mohmand

The only technocrat in the Senate who meets the criteria of a technocrat is Humayun Mohmand

When difficulties come upon a man, he becomes stronger afterwards,

Millions of people whose children received free treatment today are offering prayers to the founder of PTI,

Founder PTI has all stakes in this country why will he go out?,

Currently, the country’s politics revolves around the founder of PTI,

It is a pity for Pakistan’s system where two numbers work, one number cannot

What kind of system is this where more than two hundred cases are done on one person in a month,

One has to wonder how a 17-year-old non-filer child becomes a billionaire,

The Prime Minister of our country is an employee of a small company of another country,

The founder of PTI should not have been in jail, it is a great injustice,

In the 190 million pound case, no witness said that PTI is the benefactor of this money, says

People are getting paid for not working in this country,

Senior PPP leader Senator Sarmad Ali’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saayt”.

There is no doubt that the recent budget is the most difficult budget,

If 50% of the budget goes to pay off the debt, then what will be left behind

At this time, it is very difficult for the government to give relief to the people,

We as Pakistanis have to make decisions for Pakistan first,

Sarmad Ali also said in the Senate that if tax was imposed after thinking, many things would be exempted from tax

If we have to work with the IMF, we are left with very few options, Sarmad Ali

There is no filer and non-filer form worldwide,

Our people made laws that promote democracy, Senator

Amendments are being made in the NAB laws made during the Tehreek-e-Insaf era,

During the Tehreek-e-Insaf era, the economy was damaged in no other era, Sarmad Ali

First of all, it was the PPP that called the recent budget an anti-people budget, Senator Mohmand supported

The government urgently needs to reduce its expenses,

It is absolutely clear that PPP will not be part of the government, Senator Sarmad Ali

One percent of Pakistan’s elite class controls 9 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, Humayun Mohmand