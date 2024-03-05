The Election Commission decided the reserved seats under Section 104; Kanwar Dalshad, A decision may also come from the court to keep certain posts vacant, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

By Staff Reporter

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme said 70% of people are of the opinion that the election was not transparent, since 1970, corruption has increased, not decreased, hopefully, the coming time will be better and the aspects of corruption will be reduced and we can hope for reduction in corruption, don’t know the condition of anyone’s heart.

There are various rumors and speculations regarding the formation of the federal cabinet, Ishaq Dar has been Finance Minister for three or four times, he has a lot of experience, most of the work in Punjab will be done by Hamza Shehbaz, Irfan Siddiqui formulated the manifesto of PML-N, he should get a ministry, Abdul Aleem Khan is likely to be given the ministry because of his personal influence and Finance Ministry will face many challenges.

Ishaq Dar also has experience and if the conditions are suitable, the conditions will improve, if the government is non-political and takes decisions based on merit, things will improve, opposition has suffered a lot due to not getting reserved seats, they have entered the democratic stream and they will get relief, legislation will have to be made regarding specific seats, the purpose of politics is to get maximum votes and seats.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dalshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said after the election, things are going to improve, the Election Commission decided the reserved seats under Section 104, today the Election Commission has distributed the specific seats and the matter is over, the Election Act is silent on re-allotment of seats once allotted, if anyone has any objection, he should approach the Supreme Court directly and Asif Ali Zardari is considered to be a wise person in politics, PPP has taken important constitutional positions.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai becoming the presidential candidate has put pressure on Asif Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and Mehmood Khan Achakzai are in a tough contest for the presidential election, Tehreek-e-Insaf had more than 90 seats and could have formed the government, Tehreek-e-Insaf should have formed an alliance with the PPP, news of Ishaq Dar being given the Foreign Ministry is doing the rounds, in politics, there are many possibilities, anything can happen, Nawaz Sharif’s health is not looking good, it was necessary for Nawaz Sharif to be the Prime Minister of the country, Shahbaz Sharif would help him, there is no doubt that PML-N’s vote bank is due to Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken over a better system than the caretaker government in Punjab.

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program said according to the PTI election symbol decision, the issue of specific seats also came up, PTI wanted to contest elections on the batsman’s symbol but that too could not happen, parties have to identify specific seats before the election, Sunni Ittehad Council did not contest elections as a political party, election Commission should have decided on the issue of reserved seats soon, Election Commission cannot give its share to someone else on disqualification, now the affected party can challenge the decision in the High Court and a decision may also come from the court to keep certain posts vacant.