Thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across France on Saturday and defied a ban to march in central Paris against police violence. Uneasiness prevails in France a week after riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a Parisian suburb broke out.

France is far from being the nonviolent country that it once used to be. France, well known for its rich cultural heritage and lively society is experiencing a flood of riots that have gripped the world’s attention.

From the streets of Paris to the suburbs of Marseille, protests and violent clashes have disturbed the peacefulness, raising questions about the underlying causes and motivations behind these happenings.

One of the main reasons stimulating the riots in France is social disparity and economic discontent. While France enjoys a high standard of living, there is a glaring divide between different segments of society.

Several protesters claim that the distribution of wealth and opportunities is extremely uneven, leaving a significant portion of the population struggling to make ends meet.

Issues such as unemployment, rising living costs, and limited access to affordable housing have generated frustration and anger, ultimately contributing to the unrest. Another critical factor is unemployment and marginalization.

The lack of job prospects and the feeling of exclusion from mainstream society has left many young individuals disenchanted and desperate. They often see riots as a means of expressing their grievances, demanding attention from the government, and seeking change.

Police brutality and alleged discrimination against minority communities have played a significant role in triggering the riots. Instances of excessive use of force by law enforcement, particularly in disadvantaged neighborhoods, have led to widespread anger and a sense of injustice.

Accusations of racial profiling and mistreatment have further deepened the divide between communities and law enforcement, creating a volatile environment ripe for social unrest.

France, like many other countries, is facing significant political and social fractures. A lack of trust in the government, disillusionment with political elites, and a feeling of disconnect between policymakers and the general population have all contributed to the rise of protests and riots.

These events serve as a way for people to voice their dissatisfaction with the status quo and demand meaningful change. The recent wave of riots in France is a reflection of deep-rooted societal issues that demand attention and action.

Social inequality, economic discontent, youth unemployment, police brutality, political fractures, and the power of social media have all contributed to the unrest. Addressing these underlying causes will require comprehensive efforts from the government, civil society, and citizens alike.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the shooting, caught on camera, is a moment to address seriously the deep issues of racial discrimination in law enforcement.

There were a record 13 such shootings last year in France and most of the victims since 2017 have been of black or Arab origin. The deaths have prompted demands for more accountability.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) — a body of 18 independent experts — on Friday asked France to pass legislation defining and banning racial profiling and questioned the excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The CERD showed its concern over “the persistent practice of racial profiling combined with the excessive use of force in the application of the law, in particular by the police, against members of minority groups, notably people of African and Arab origin”.

A taboo subject for long, the French policing approach is under criticism for favoring a disproportionate use of force. The nationwide upheaval has put the spotlight back on why successive governments have been unable to reform the police institution.