When we look into the similarities between the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Indian occupation of Kashmir, both movements of self-determination go back to 1948 and 1947 respectively. Both India and Israel are involved in the crimes of ethnic cleansing. In Kashmir, more than 200,000 people have been killed. More than 11000 women have been sexually assaulted in the last two decades. In Palestine, 5850 people have been killed since 2008and 7,50,000 Palestinian people have been expelled from their soil. The ideologies of Hinduism and Zionism both support each other in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from Kashmir and Palestine respectively and captivate their resources. Media of both countries support each other’s atrocities and present each other as innocent. Israel uses snipers to shoot the limbs of Palestinians to make them severely injured and Indians use lead-based pallet guns to shoot in the eyes of Kashmiris. Both call themselves the leaders of democracies but are not given the right to self-determination, Israel attacks and bombs media offices and has killed many journalists on the other hand India does not allow any journalists in Kashmir and has cut down any sort of communication for months. Both India and Israel are captivating the land of Palestine and Kashmir to occupy the resources. Israel has confined Palestinians by building a wall in the Gaza Strip and abstaining them from any sort of medical or food aid from humanitarian agencies, on the other hand, India imposed Article 370 in 2019 confining the people to their homes and cutting them from the whole world. Israelis bomb residential buildings and kill innocent people and children. Israel depends on its military industry and tests those weapons on innocent Palestinians and now Kashmir is also a test bed of these weapons as Israel is providing these weapons to India. the whole world is closing its eyes on the atrocities of Israel and India for decades. But when Palestinians retaliated back everyone’s conscience awakened.

By Rashid Sarfraz Khan

Also Read: