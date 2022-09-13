TORONTO: In a demonstration of the overwhelming local support for the Khalistan campaign, over 50,000 Sikhs in Toronto held Ardas (Sikh prayer) in favour of the Khalistan Referendum before the vote on September 18th.

The term “ardas” comes from the Sanskrit roots “ard” (which means to ask, beg, or pray) and “aas” (which means to wish, hope, or desire). A fundamental religious practise in the Sikh faith, ardas is offered to God in order to obtain blessings, tranquilly, and success.

Prior to the Canadian round of the Khalistan Referendum vote, scheduled to take place at Gore Meadows Recreation Centre in Brampton on September 18, a mass prayer was conducted at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab, Malton.

Participants at the prayer ritual carried yellow flags. Khalistan chants were yelled by men, women, and children, who swore to keep fighting until Khalistan was established.The voting is being organised by the pro-Khalistan secessionist advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was pleased with the large turnout in favour of the referendum’s goals. The referendum will take place on September 18, but massive preparations have already begun.