Karachi: The current account surplus in March 2025 exceeded one billion dollars due to a significant increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

According to Express News, the current account in March 2025 was a surplus of one billion 195 million dollars, in February 2025 the current account was facing a deficit of 97 million dollars, in the third quarter the current account was a surplus of 700 million dollars, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year the current account was a surplus of one billion 859 million dollars.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, in the same period of the previous fiscal year the current account was facing a deficit of one billion 652 million dollars, in the same period of the current fiscal year compared to the first nine months of the previous fiscal year the remittances of overseas Pakistanis were 7 billion dollars more.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of remittances from July to March of the last fiscal year was $21.3 billion, while the value of remittances during the same period of the current fiscal year was $28.3 billion.