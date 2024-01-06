China has made significant progress in green development through 2023, moving rapidly towards its double carbon target.

The mission is to start the process of reducing carbon emissions after 2030 and make the country a carbon-neutral country by 2060.

Compared to last year, China increased its renewable energy capacity by 20.8%, reaching 1.4 billion kilowatts of renewable energy capacity by the end of October 2023, accounting for nearly 50% of China’s total energy production.

By the end of November 2023, solar power generation in China had reached 560 million kilowatts, a 50 percent increase in one year.

China is also the global leader in the new energy vehicle NEV industry, with 8.88 million NEV vehicles sold in 2023, up 38% from 2022.

From 2013 to 2022, China’s forest cover has increased from 21.63 percent to 24.02 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the quality of good air in 339 cities in China has increased to 85.8%.