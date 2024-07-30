The common misconception that Pakistan has been profiting from the war in Afghanistan and Afghan refugees is false. In reality, dollars have always been directly received by international organizations, such as UNHCR and INGOs, which have their own methods of monitoring. Pakistan provides logistics support to these agencies.

Some circles criticize Pakistan for receiving money from the USA. However, it’s intriguing to note that the US is actually the largest donor to Afghanistan at the moment.

Segar report is an eye opener. The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) is the leading U.S. government entity responsible for overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction. Its mission is to provide independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan Reconstruction funds. Empowered by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2008 (PL 110-181), SIGAR conducts audits, inspections, and investigations to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of reconstruction programs, as well as to detect and prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars. SIGAR also operates a hotline for reporting suspected fraud, ensuring accountability and transparency in the reconstruction efforts.

The report says that the U.S. government has remained the largest international donor aiding the Afghan people since the collapse of the former Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Since then, the U.S. government has provided over $2.8 billion in humanitarian and development assistance to support the people of Afghanistan. According to SIGAR, 38 out of 65 implementing partners, which is 58 percent, reported paying taxes, fees, duties, or utilities to the Taliban-controlled government since August 2021. These 38 respondents have paid at least $10.9 million of U.S. taxpayer money to the Taliban-controlled government. Specifically, $10.4 million was paid as taxes, $346,839 for utilities, $176,596 as fees, and $9,215 for customs duties. SIGAR also found that the $10.9 million paid by the 38 U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Agency for Global Media implementing partners is likely only a fraction of the total amount of U.S. assistance funds provided to the Taliban in taxes, fees, duties, and utilities because UN agencies receiving U.S. funds did not collect data or provide relevant information about their subawardees’ payments. Between October 2021 and September 2023, the UN received $1.6 billion in U.S. funding for programming in Afghanistan, which accounted for approximately 63 percent of all U.S. assistance funding for Afghanistan during that period. It was also found that UN agreements with State and USAID do not include any requirements to annually report on taxes, fees, duties, or utilities incurred on U.S. funds provided for activities in Afghanistan.