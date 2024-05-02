The Indian media reported yesterday that the gangster Goldi Brar, the killer of Sidhu Musewala, was allegedly shot dead in California after an encounter between the two men./Photofile

US police have denied reports that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killer and India’s most wanted gangster Goldie Brar were killed in the US.

In the last few days, the news was coming out on the Indian media that the gangster Goldi Brar, the killer of Sidhu Musewala, was allegedly shot dead in California after a fight between two people. I have died.

After the incident, there were speculations on Indian media including social media that the person killed in the incident was gangster Goldi Brar based in Canada.

The American police called the news of Goldie Brar’s murder false information and said that the police department is investigating the matter, but it has been confirmed that the person killed is not Goldie Brar, the identity of the person killed in this incident Until now, the 37-year-old has gone by the name of Xavier Goldney.

It should be noted that Sidhu Musewala was shot and killed by unknown assailants in village Jawaharke of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. In this incident, 30 bullets were fired at Sidhu’s car as a result of which Sidhu died on the spot while his Two persons in the vehicle were seriously injured.

Later gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admitted that Sidhu Musewala was killed by his gang.