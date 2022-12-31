LAHORE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the cutest pair in Bollywood, are frequently in the news for their secret romance, but this time they’ve decided to go public.

The lovebirds are reportedly getting married in February 2023. The couple is considering having a regal nuptial, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did. The Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan is the current location for the event.

The traditional traditions of celebrating will be used, together with close family and friends. High security will be used for the occasion. The rumoured couple was photographed in front of Manish Malhotra’s house last week.

Sidharth last appeared in “Thank God,” while Kiara last appeared in “Govinda Mera Naam”. They are working on other, unannounced projects for the future.

As per reports, the couple recently took a private plane to an undisclosed destination for the New Year.