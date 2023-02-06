The wedding of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, which was supposed to take place on February 6, is no longer scheduled for that day.

According to rumours, the lavish wedding will now occur on February 7 in Jaisalmer.

Along with their immediate family members and relatives, the couple landed in the city on February 4.

Beginning on February 5, the couple’s pre-marriage celebrations got under way. On February 6, there will be a Haldi ceremony.

Some of the most well-known members of the Bollywood community were on Sid and Kiara’s wedding guest list, which was previously made public by the sources.

Among those invited to the wedding are Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Akash Ambani, Aarti Shetty, and Ashvini Yardi. All of these guests have arrived in Jaisalmer to attend the eagerly anticipated wedding’s pre-wedding events.

The couple have prepared a unique surprise for the wedding guests.

Beginning with a desert safari and continuing with several cuisine stalls, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will treat their guests like kings.