Indian actor Shruti Haasan was furious after she experienced a four-hour delay by a private airline IndiGo without any notification.

Taking to the social media to express her outrage, she criticized the airline for its lack of communication.

She stated that if there was a delay for any reason, the airline should have updated passengers, using any means necessary.

She and other passengers were left stranded at the airport for four hours without any information.

In her post on X, she wrote, “Hey, I’m not one to normally complain, but @IndiGo6E, you really outdid yourselves with the chaos today. We’ve been stranded at the airport with no information for the past four hours. Maybe find a better way to assist your passengers? Information, courtesy, and clarity are essential.”

The actress’s post quickly went viral on social media, prompting the airline’s customer service to respond with an explanation.