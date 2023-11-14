Karachi: In an unwavering pursuit of assessing and elevating healthcare standards, Justice (Retd) Arshad Noor Khan, a Judicial Member of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), conducted an extensive inspection of the Sindh Government Hospital situated in Ibrahim Hydari, Karachi, operated under the banner of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh.

Under the guidance of Justice Khan, a dedicated team meticulously scrutinized various aspects of the hospital’s operations to ensure the delivery of top-notch medical care to the local community.

The assessment unveiled a series of concerning inadequacies, including substandard sanitation facilities, a critical shortage of medical personnel in crucial departments like ultrasound, malfunctioning lifts posing challenges for disabled patients, and a stark absence of cleaning staff.

Expressing deep discontent over these glaring deficiencies, Arshad Noor Khan emphatically stressed the immediate need to bolster patient treatment facilities. Directives were issued to hospital staff, emphasizing the imperative of upholding high standards of care and conduct in patient interactions.

Dr. Ayaz Qureshi, the Medical Superintendent, provided an in-depth briefing to Justice Khan, shedding light on various operational facets of the hospital.

Furthermore, a pressing request was made to address the issue of residential flats allocated to hospital employees, indicating critical administrative considerations that demand swift resolution.

Arshad Noor emphasized the urgency of rectifying these deficiencies promptly to augment the overall quality of healthcare services dispensed by the Sindh Government Hospital. This inspection signifies an unwavering commitment to safeguarding human rights and ensuring that the community receives optimal medical care.

This development follows recent scrutiny of another PPHI-led hospital by Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, echoing concerns regarding cleanliness and the maintenance of hygienic environments.