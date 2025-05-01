18 members of the same family, who were helpless waiting for help in the Swat River, were swept away in the flood. This tragic incident has also saddened showbiz personalities.

Actress Mahira Khan, who received congratulations on the great success of her recent film “Love Guru”, expressed deep sorrow over this heartbreaking tragedy and said that what kind of system is this in which people keep dying and help does not reach.

Actress Saboor Ali, expressing anger over the poor performance of government institutions, raised the question that helicopters are available to dry the cricket ground, but why did no helicopter come to save human lives?

Zara Noor Abbas and other artists also expressed grief and sorrow on social media, demanding a transparent investigation and improvement of the rescue system from the government.

Other actors and players including Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed, Faisal Qureshi and Ahsan Khan also expressed their heartfelt sorrow over this tragedy on social media.

He said that if help had reached on time, the loss of precious human lives could have been prevented.

Citizens on social media also criticized the KP government, saying that the lives of tax-paying citizens are worthless while crores are spent on unnecessary events.

Showbiz personalities demanded that Pakistan’s weak rescue system and shortcomings in emergency response require immediate reforms so that such tragedies can be avoided in the future.