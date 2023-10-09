If a guy doesn’t want to get married, it means that he has many girlfriends available:

Well-known playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar expressed his views and said that there should be no education because society is suffering the consequences of it.

Khalilur Rahman Qamar recently appeared on a private TV show during which the host questioned him on his priorities such as early marriage of boys and settling their lives.

In response, Khalilur Rehman Qamar said that if a boy does not want to get married, it means that he has many girlfriends available, but the loss in this availability is only for the girl because girls make boys friends. They are not selected for marriage whereas boys are not harmed as many girlfriends are available as much as the man will benefit, if the woman does not take care of her modesty and honor then only the men will benefit.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar also criticized the use of the word ‘Yar’ by women during the conversation

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar also criticized women’s use of the word ‘year’ during the conversation and said that all the harm from these words is the woman’s, I was married at the age of 19, and before that, I had no friends. A woman’s character is the basis of a man’s character.

He added that for me education is wrong because you are suffering the consequences, there should be separate schools, colleges, and universities for girls and boys.