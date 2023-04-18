Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s hugely famous comedy show, “The Kapil Sharma Show,” is apparently taking a short break.

Seasonal breaks have previously been incorporated into the show, allowing the creative team to develop original stories and characters while also providing the actors with much-needed rest to prevent boredom.

The show is now on pause, according to reports, in part because of Sharma’s current foreign tour.

To make sure their devoted fan base doesn’t have to wait too long for their comeback, the team is planning to shoot a batch of episodes. On how long the hiatus will last, no decision has been made as of yet.

The team is expected to finish filming the final episode of the current season in May, with the episode scheduled to debut in June.

In addition to Kapil Sharma, Kiku Shardam, Sumona Chakravarti, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, and others, the programme made its debut in 2016. It immediately rose to fame and became a favourite all around the world.

Kapil has previously taken a vacation from his most popular show. He had previously taken breaks in 2021 and 2022, but they were followed by a six-month reunion with his crew. The team aims to return bigger and better with new concepts and more humorous moments because the show’s audience is impatiently awaiting its return.