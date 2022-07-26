LANGLEY: In a string of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, three individuals were killed, including the alleged shooter, according to police. Authorities had earlier requested that locals avoid the area following several shootings that involved homeless individuals in the city of Langley.

According to Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the local Royal Canadian Mountain Police unit, “We are actively investigating a series of gunshots that have resulted in two fatalities, one in critical condition, and another with significant injuries.”We don’t currently know the reason for this tragic tragedy, nor do we know if the deceased suspect had any connection to the victims.

As police in the Vancouver suburb of Langley responded to “multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley,” the general public was asked to avoid a number of locations, including a bus stop and the parking lot of a casino.