Shoaib Sheikh, CEO of Axact and proprietor of a private news channel, was held by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday in connection with a gratification case launched against him and formerly serving as a district and sessions judge in Islamabad.

Charges 161, 165-A, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 were included in the FIR, which was filed on Wednesday at the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle (2).

The Anti Corruption Circle Islamabad, in response to a referral sent by an extra registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on February 17, 2018, reportedly began an investigation.

Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon, an ex-additional district and sessions judge, acknowledged accepting an unlawful payment worth Rs. 5 million after Axact CEO Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh was found not guilty in the case titled “The state vs. Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh”.

A complaint is brought against CEO Axact Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh for being a beneficiary of the transaction and Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon on charges of obtaining illicit gratification for clearing Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh through judgement. According to the FIR, this prima facie constitutes offences of misuse of authority for illegal personal gains and criminal miscount.

According to an FIA representative, the organisation began an investigation into Shaikh after his arrest. The judge was also proposed in the Shaikh case.

The FIA summoned the Axact CEO in connection with the bribe case on February 20, 2023. Yet Shaikh didn’t show up in front of the investigation team.