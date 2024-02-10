Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shoaib Shaheen challenged the election results of National Assembly Constituency NA-47 Islamabad in the Islamabad High Court.

Shoaib Shaheen, an independent candidate supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, challenged the decision of RO of NA-47 in the Islamabad High Court.

Yesterday, the unofficial results of all 387 polling stations of Constituency NA-47 ICT (Islamabad) 2 came out, according to which PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry won with 102502 votes.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s competitor Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen was second by getting 86396 votes.