Shoaib Malik, an all-rounder for Pakistan, expressed dissatisfaction at not being included in the T20 World Cup team. Malik revealed in a YouTube interview that he speaks with captain Babar Azam. During the most recent world cup, “he asked me if I wanted to continue playing or retire, to which I said that I didn’t want to play anymore,” he continued.

Speaking about his performance and physical condition, the former captain claimed that he had made it clear to Babar that he would not be a burden on the team. I told Babar that I would perform if he wanted. For Pakistan, I have always been available, and I still am “said Shoaib Malik.

Babar was inquired whether he should choose me for a few or a series of games and if he should work with me instead of someone else.. If you think I can, I’ll play if you want “Added he.According to the all-rounder, the captain informed me that I will play in the Bangladesh series while taking a break during the West Indies series. Malik thanked Babar and remarked that he spoke to him as a captain.