The recent defeat of Pakistan in the homeland of New Zealand has spilled the beans of the PCB and has put the jobs of many in danger including the current coach of the Pakistan Team, Misbah-Ul-Haq. Since the winning and losing of any team equally fall under the responsibility of both the players and guardians or the coaches of the team, Misbah is condemned severely for his team’s display.

None other than the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar has confirmed the news that Misbah is soon going to be put back and in place of him will come the Zimbabwe great former cricketer and coach of the same country’s team, Andy Flower. Yes, this declaration was done by Shoaib on his YouTube Channel on the 12th of Jan 2021.

Straight Forward Shoaib Akhtar!

Shoaib said that all arrangements of handling the position of Pakistan’s head coach to Andy Flower have been made. Pakistan Cricket Board no longer wants Misbah as their team’s coach. The fact that Andy has not officially accepted the designation is, he is the present counselor of the team Multan Sultans and he wants to finish his job as its captain first after the PSL (Pakistan Super League) ends.

Shoaib added that Andy is a hell of a strict coach, he would not ever give any chance to any of the cricketers of the team who is coach’s flatterer and treat all the same or based on their talent. He continues by saying that PCB recruits average players so that they can fire them later and avoid criticism which points towards them and shifts all the blame on their so-called made ‘committees’.