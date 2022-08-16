KARACHI: Marcus Stoinis, an Australian cricketer, was criticised by Pakistan’s great speedster Shoaib Akhtar when he accused rookie bowler Mohammad Hasnain of tossing.

In response to the viral moment, Akhtar called out the Australian player for criticising Hasnain’s redesigned bowling motion, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave the go-ahead for earlier this year.

The former fast bowler posted on Twitter: “Marcus Stoinis made a disgraceful gesture in response to Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling performance at The Hundred 2022. Naturally, ICC keeps silent about them.”After going out to Hasnain during In the Hundred 2022, Stoinis made fun of him by imitating his bowling motion. People disapproved of Stoinis’ gesture when it became viral on social media. He is an Australian cricketer.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) earlier this year, Moises Henriques voiced his displeasure with Hasnain’s bowling technique. Hasnain was banned from playing cricket unless he fixed his bowling technique after a complaint.

Hasnain’s bowling movement was later modified, and he passed the ICC Test to be able to continue bowling with a proper bowling motion.