After overturning Shireen Mazari’s arrest under the 3MPO, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered her immediate release. Falak Naz, a senator for the PTI, was also granted freedom by the court.

Hearing the petition challenging Shireen Mazari’s arrest was IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb. Iman Mazari, a lawyer for Mazari, spoke in court in opposition to the detention.

Shireen Mazari was ordered to be arrested by the district magistrate due to concerns about a possible disturbance of the peace, according to petitioner’s attorney Zainab Janjua, who appeared in court on their behalf. Even though Ms. Mazari has been at home since May 9, she has been charged with instigating the workers.

The attorney further argued that her client had not made any public statements and that CCTV footage and CDR records could be used to confirm that she was at home.

When the judge inquired about Shireen Mazari’s age, her attorney responded that she is 72 years old and has health problems.

Shireen Mazari was later released right away when the judge overturned her 3MPO arrest.

The IHC further ordered the immediate release of PTI Senator Flak Naz after hearing another petition.