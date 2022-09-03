New proposals have been made to resume trade with our eastern neighbour, which, due to its proximity and agricultural similarities, can provide the quickest way to bridge a looming demand-supply shortfall in a variety of kitchen commodities. This is in the midst of the widespread destruction of essential food crops due to floods. The question of whether or not this is possible is difficult to answer because any discussion of links with India, even those that are purely economic in nature, elicits a strong reaction and a lot of politicking from any side hoping to gain rapid political advantage. Logistically speaking, it makes sense for Pakistan to use its neighbours before going to international markets in order to meet its urgent demands. If food is imported from India rather than another country, the shipping costs and the time it takes for the commodities to reach local marketplaces will be significantly less. Our policymakers will have few options that are more cost-effective in this regard when faced with a situation where every dollar spent on imports must be spent sparingly. The cheaper prices and earlier availability of everyday-use items will help both the end consumers and the economy as a whole. Resuming imports may serve as a model for future efforts to resume more extensive regular trade between Pakistan and India. However, it is essential that both the state and the political leadership of Pakistan reach the same decision with regard to trade with India. No decision made should backfire. It might be simpler for them to reach an agreement on the topic since the majority of the political parties are already a part of the coalition government. When faced with an unprecedented disaster, the PTI must, too, use reason and keep the interests of the country as a whole in mind rather than using the situation to settle scores. Prior to being deposed, the party had been seriously exploring the idea of resuming commerce. In fact, the party had officially proclaimed the restoration of trade ties in April of last year before rolling it back. The PTI will do the country a favour by refraining from reprisal today, even if both the PML-N and PPP had vociferously opposed the resumption of commerce at the time. In the event that it has read and comprehended the advantages of commerce It might be simpler for them to reach an agreement on the topic since the majority of the political parties are already a part of the coalition government. When faced with an unprecedented disaster, the PTI must, too, use reason and keep the interests of the country as a whole in mind rather than using the situation to settle scores. Prior to being deposed, the party had been seriously exploring the idea of resuming commerce. In fact, the party had officially proclaimed the restoration of trade ties in April of last year before rolling it back. The PTI will do the country a favour by refraining from reprisal today, even if both the PML-N and PPP had vociferously opposed the resumption of commerce at the time.