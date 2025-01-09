Amidst the news of Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from his wife, Shikhar Dhawan put an end to the story by sharing a video.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a beautiful video to respond to the circulating news and comments about the divorce, after which the real situation of Yuzvendra and wife Dhanasree Verma’s divorce came to light.

Shikhar Dhawan recorded a video while going from the airport to the hotel, which he started like a clickbait for any website.

Dhawan said in the video, ‘Yuzi (Yuzvendra) has been exposed, look at Yuzvi here as a porter’. Shikhar recorded a video of Dhanasree who was following him and said, ‘Look at the truth, the truth has been exposed’.

Dhanasree said to Shikhar's question, 'My feet hurt a lot, I carry the whole burden of the world'.

It should be noted that there were rumors circulating that Yuzvendra and his wife Dhanashri had separated in December 2024, after which Dhanashri had entered into a relationship with the dancer and renowned choreographer.

Earlier, Dhanashri had reacted to the news of her relationship with the dancer, calling it a rumor.