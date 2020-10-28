ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has reiterated the government’s resolve not to compromise on carrying out the accountability process, for which it was elected by the people. Talking to a private television channel, the information minister said that eliminating corruption through accountability is the PTI’s slogan at the hustings and it would not compromise on it. The minister said the incumbent government did not file even a single corruption case against PML-N and PPP leaders but all cases against the corrupt and money launderers were registered during the previous regimes. Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties want to bring amendments in the laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau which suit them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to have dialogue with opposition parties on matters of national importance, but he would never compromise on corruption cases.