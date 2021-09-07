ISLAMABAD: Good news for those who are worried because of inflated electricity bills as Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that soon there would be a 60 percent reduction in these bills as Pakistan has started manufacturing such fans water motors and other electrical appliances that consumes less electricity.

The minister said the new appliances not only consumed 40 to 60 percent less power but they also functioned better than the existing ones.

“The electricity thus saved will be diverted to the industry and other sectors,” he said, and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued the instructions that the new technology should be used to benefit the masses.