ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan’s membership to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (HRCUN) for the next three years was a matter of honour and a big diplomatic achievement.In a Tweet on social media platform, he said that the membership of Pakistan for this important forum was reflective of the growing confidence of the international community on Pakistan.It was a clear proof that the world considered Pakistan as an advocate and protector of human rights, he added. NNI